NFL's DeMarcus Ware Gets Lap Dance From Shirtless Cowboy At 'DWTS' Show
3/10/2020 9:47 AM PT
DeMarcus Ware gave playing with the Cowboys a whole new meaning Sunday ... the ex-Dallas star got a lap dance from a shirtless dude in rodeo gear -- and the vid is hilarious!!
The future NFL Hall of Famer took in the "Dancing With The Stars: LIVE!" show in Grand Prairie, Texas ... and at one point during the event, he was invited on stage for a special performance.
FYI, Ware was on season 27 of the 'DWTS' show -- famously dancing with pro Lindsay Arnold -- and she was the one that pulled him up from the crowd.
But, what happened next was TOTALLY unexpected for the 6'4", 260-pound former pro-bowler ... 'cause he got grinded on by a shirtless dancer dressed as a cowboy!!
You can see in the clip ... Ware was completely shocked -- but he took the whole thing in stride, playing along with it after the initial surprise!!
Afterward, Ware told the crowd the whole thing was a set-up from Arnold.
"Oh, my God," DeMarcus said. "I cannot believe she put me on stage. She said she was going to play a prank on me, and she got the guys to dance and I am so embarrassed right now! Very, very embarrassed!"
Relax, bro ... enjoy the ride!
