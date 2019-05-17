Teyana Taylor Rides Hubby's Face & Crotch in Concert Sexiest Lap Dance Ever!!!

Teyana Taylor Straddles Iman Shumpert's Face and Crotch in Concert

Teyana Taylor definitely saved a horse, and instead opted to ride and grind Iman Shumpert -- and this video might make her the G.O.A.T. of lap dancing!

Teyana performed at the Red Bull Music Festival at NYC's Manhattan Center, and brought her NBA player hubby onstage as a prop. We guarantee he had zero complaints about getting strapped into an inversion table.

Teyana quickly flipped him over and kicked off some steamy action -- with an assist from one of her backup dancers -- which the crowd ate up.

The Wednesday night performance was reportedly dubbed, Teyana Taylor: House of Petunia. In somewhat of an awkward moment ... Teyana performed the provocative dance with their 3-year-old daughter, Junie, sitting in the front row.

Anyway ... Teyana and Iman love their strippers. Seriously, they really do. So, Teyana's lap dance skills shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

BTW ... Method Man and Fabolous also made it onstage ... but no lap dances for them.