NASCAR's Ryan Newman Says He's Hit Race Simulator Since Crash, 'I Can Drive'

Great news from Ryan Newman ... the NASCAR star who's recovering after an insane crash last month tells TMZ Sports he's back to driving, and has even hit a racing simulator!!

The 42-year-old miraculously survived a wild wreck at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17 ... and when we got him out in NYC on Wednesday, he said things are starting to get back to normal.

Newman says he's feeling good ... and even got in a laugh with our photog about the coronavirus!

Ryan also tells us he's had ZERO thoughts about retiring from the sport in wake of the accident ... and says he's been cleared to get behind the wheel of his daily driver.

As for a return to the NASCAR wheel ... he says he has no timetable for that yet, but he did tell us he's already been in a race simulator to prepare for his comeback.

By the way, Newman says his outlook on life has changed a bit since he was hospitalized ... telling us, "I'm a little bit more appreciative."