Tom Brady To Sign With Buccaneers, Says Colin Cowherd

Tom Brady will sign a deal to officially bolt from New England to the Buccaneers ... and it's all going down on Wednesday -- this according to FS1 star Colin Cowherd.

"The Herd" host broke the news on his radio show Tuesday morning ... saying, "Tom Brady signs tomorrow with Tampa Bay."

"He has made a decision," Cowherd said ... "I am told Tampa is the choice and he will sign tomorrow."

Cowherd says his source is NOT a football one ... but rather someone close to Brady on business side.

"It is a source of wealth and celebrity connected to sports that knows Tom," Cowherd said.

Of course, nothing official has been announced from either TB12 or the Bucs yet ... and other reporters have said NO deal is in place as of now.

In fact, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier Wednesday that Bucs GM Jason Licht said in a text message to him that "nothing is done" regarding a deal with Tom.

But, would it shock anybody if Brady did end up with the Bucs this week? Absolutely not ... Tom's desperately wanted an offense with weapons around him, and Tampa Bay has plenty of those.

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard ... and a great play-caller in Bruce Arians certainly fits the mold of what Brady appears to be seeking.