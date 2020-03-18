'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Makes Perfect Pick, On Football Field

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

'Bachelor' star Peter Weber already proved he's got moves in the fantasy suites ... but did you know he can ball out on the football field too?!?

TMZ Sports has obtained video of PW hitting up a flag football game in California over the weekend ... and we gotta admit -- Pilot Pete's got skillz!!

Of course, it's been a crazy time for Peter -- he cut things off with Madison, got engaged to Hannah Ann, broke up with Hannah Ann, got back together with Madison, pissed off his mom, and broke up with Madison again.

Pretty easy to follow, right??

Anyway ... it looks like everyone is getting over the breakups in their own ways, 'cause Madi has been spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez ... while Peter balls with his bros at the Flag Football California league.

Weber looks like a rec league superstar in the video ... snagging a good interception with a solid return ... and throwing a dart on offense.