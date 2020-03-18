10 Good Dogs Help Man Win Iditarod in Alaska, Crowds Ignore Coronavirus Warnings

A man from Norway just won the massive Iditarod dog sled race in Alaska ... and was cheered by a roaring, freezing crowd that clearly doesn't give a crap about coronavirus.

Thomas Waerner -- along with his 10 incredible pooches -- crossed the finish line of the great Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Wednesday morning in Nome, Alaska after 9 days of hard sledding.

AP

The Iditarod is a grueling competition -- where mushers must cross roughly 1,000 miles of frozen tundra with a team of 10 sled dogs. Crazy stuff.

When Waerner crossed the finished line, he immediately thanked his lead dogs -- K2 and Bark -- and gave his doggies a victory snack.

"This is awesome,'' Waerner said ... "This is something special.''

But, the icy event is now taking TONS of heat after fans refused to heed the coronavirus warnings. There was no social distancing, just partying.

In fact, people were packed together in bars and hotels and at the finish line -- exactly what health experts say we're NOT supposed to be doing right now.