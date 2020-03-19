Pro-Rugby League Kicks Off In Australia With Special Ball Washer

Australia's most prestigious pro-rugby league is combating the coronavirus pandemic ... by appointing a special BALL WASHER to keep things clean on the field.

The problem??? The rest of the players are smothering each other!!

It all went down Thursday in Sydney -- where the North Queensland Cowboys took on the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium.

Officials in Australia have outlawed public gatherings of more than 500 people -- so the National Rugby League (NRL) decided to push forward with games ... with limited people in attendance.

In total, there were 241 people at the stadium (including the players) so the game was allowed to take place.

Still, a disturbing sight to see the players sweating, breathing and bleeding on each other with the global COVID-19 pandemic in full swing.

After the game, the players were seen hugging family members in the stands -- another big NO-NO according to some health experts.