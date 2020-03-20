Mike Tyson Dominating On Cameo, $20k In Bookings!!

Exclusive

Mike Tyson is CRUSHING the personalized video business -- he just signed on with Cameo and we're told he locked up $20,000 in bookings in the first 6 hours!!!

FYI, Cameo is a service where people can pay to have their favorite celebs make a custom short video for a fee. Everyone from Bethenny Frankel to Dwight Howard, to Brett Favre and Mark McGrath, have done it. It's fun!

We're told 53-year-old Mike joined up with the Cameo crew on Monday where he's offering up vids for $300-a-pop ... and the demand was MASSIVE!

Want Mike to sing Happy Birthday to your mom? He can do that! Want Mike to congratulate your nephew on his Bar Mitzvah? Done! Want Mike to quote lines from "The Hangover?" He'll probably do that too!

Reps from Cameo tell us only a handful of stars have generated the kind of interest Tyson is receiving -- noting Sarah Jessica Parker raked in $50k over 2 days for a charity fundraiser in 2019.