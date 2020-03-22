Alex Volkanovski Wants Max Holloway Rematch, Show He's Featherweight G.O.A.T.

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Once wasn't enough for Alex Volkanovski ... the UFC champion wants to beat Max Holloway TWICE, and establish himself as the GREATEST featherweight fighter EVER!!

Volkanovski snatched Holloway's belt in a close fight back in December ... so when the new champ recently came by the TMZ office, we asked him who he wants to scrap with next.

Alex was crystal clear ... he wants to run it back with "Blessed," 'cause Holloway's the biggest threat and best fighter (besides himself, of course) in the 145 lb. division.

"I want that fight [with Max], cause there's no clear #1 contenders, and I just think that he's a great champion. And, for me, the biggest fight in my career right now to solidify myself as the best featherweight of all-time, and one of the greatest of all-time," Alex says.

"I go and take out Max twice in [his] prime, ya know, people are gonna give me the respect I deserve."

Volkanovski's already got a helluva resume ... he's got a pro record of 21-1 and hasn't lost since 2013 -- nearly 7 years ago.

As for when the rematch would go down ... Alex broke his hand during the Holloway fight, but says he was just cleared for combat, and he's ready to rock ... and he already has a date circled on the calendar.

"I don't want to sit on the sidelines too long, and I wanna defend my belt in Australia. That Perth card is June 6. We're gonna make it happen, I reckon."