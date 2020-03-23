L.A. Rams Reveal New Logo ... Fans Hate It

Well, the L.A. Rams 2020 season is already off to a bad start -- they just revealed the new Rams logo ... and people hate it!

Unclear why the NFL franchise decided for a massive rebrand -- most people liked the old logo -- but alas, here we are. Rams COO Kevin Demoff explained the team wanted a new look that represented the "vibrant sunny optimism of Southern California life."

The final product ... it's not horrible, it's just not great. Maybe it'll grow on people?

In a super dramatic video reveal, Demoff told fans the franchise has been working on the project for YEARS -- even including Nike and Riddell helmets to pitch in.

"Over the past few years, we have listened to you at training camp practices, at tailgates at The Coliseum and in focus groups about your memories of the Rams, about your passion for our heritage," Demoff said.

"We have studied every look of the L.A. Rams over our history -- the blues, the yellows the whites, the helmets and the ram horns for inspiration."

Demoff said the goal was to "weave together this history into a new modern look for the L.A. Rams, respecting our past and representing our future."

The problem ... the new logo is underwhelming. There's nothing special about it. Search the hashtag "RamsLogo" on Twitter. Good luck finding anyone with positive commentary.

In fact, one user says it looks like the Rams stole the Firefox logo.

Here are some other reviews ...

@ciisumworld -- "Why? I’ve been fan since 98’ and I would have to say I am pretty disappointed. #ramslogo

@deanfense12 -- My thoughts on the new rams logo. Super bowl loss to NE hit them hard. #LArams #ramslogo.

@Cianaf -- 1. These look like they were made for a PS3 game in the 00s. 2. Am I the only one who thought the Rams old branding was classic and didn't need to be changed?