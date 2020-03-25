Al Harrington Says Weed Co. Sales Have Doubled During Coronavirus Pandemic

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NBA star-turned-marijuana mogul Al Harrington says his Viola company's sales are through the roof since the coronavirus scare took over the U.S. ... and now he's scrambling to meet the demand.

Of course, Harrington has turned into a highly successful weed advocate and entrepreneur in his post-playing days ... sharing the medical benefits for athletes, as well as, the average folk.

We spoke with Harrington about the insane demand for cannabis products right now -- after all, EVERYBODY is stressing out over COVID-19 -- and he says his sales have DOUBLED.

"The challenge is gonna be making sure that we can keep up with the demand at this point," Harrington tells TMZ Sports.

"Everybody is stocking up on their favorite brands. I feel like the 'canna-curious' is really steppin' up right now, especially when you're stuck in the house with your kids 24 hours a day."

Harrington says the weed industry is booming just like toilet paper ... with people stocking up and worrying about when they'll be able to get more.

Harrington says his employees are following all the restrictions and taking extra steps to make sure they're safe during the pandemic ... but hopes the government continues to allow them to stay open as an "essential" business.