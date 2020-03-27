PGA Tour's Davis Love III's House Burns Down In Massive Blaze, No Injuries
3/27/2020 10:11 AM PT
A massive fire scorched PGA Tour star Davis Love III's Georgia home to the ground on Friday ... but fortunately, officials say no one was injured in the giant blaze.
Glynn County Fire officials say they responded to Love III's home at around 5:20 a.m. ... but when they arrived, the home was completely engulfed by fire.
Firefighters weren't able to save the house ... but they say no one was hurt -- and add that an investigation over the cause of the blaze is now underway.
"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed," Love III said in a statement.
"We're very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis."
Love III added, "We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy."
Love III has been a star on the PGA Tour for decades ... winning 21 events, including the 1997 PGA Championship.
The 55-year-old has reportedly earned over $44 MILLION in winnings on the Tour in his 30-plus-year career.
9 COMMENTS
