Devon Still's Daughter, Leah, Wants To Be President After Beating Cancer

It's the 2 words Devon and Leah Still have wanted to say for 5 years ... and now it's finally here -- Leah's CANCER FREE!!! And, she tells TMZ Sports her next goal is to be PRESIDENT!!

Of course, Leah's battle with neuroblastoma became a national story ... with the Cincinnati Bengals donating jersey sales to help Leah's bills, to Torrey Smith and Ellen DeGeneres and so many others contributing.

So, how did it feel to be finally be declared cancer-free by doctors this week? We heard from the star of the day, herself!!

"I felt great and I was really happy, but I was also sad that I couldn't celebrate it like how we usually do every year," Leah tells us. "But, I was also very happy because my dad cooked my favorite meal."

Now that the fight is over, the Stills say they're hoping to help others win their battles with cancer.

"Leah's battle with cancer is over, but our fight against cancer is not over," Devon tells us. "We're going to continue our foundation, the Still Strong Foundation, where we financially assist other families who are battling cancer with their household bills."

Moving forward, Leah has BIG goals for her life ahead ... telling us she's hoping to take over the Oval Office one day.

"I have a lot of 'em, but my two main one is to become president and help the homeless. Also, become a doctor and help kids with cancer."

As for Devon, he says his playing days are over ... but he's more than satisfied being a soccer dad!!