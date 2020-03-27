Eli Manning Says Patriots Dynasty Not Dead, They've Still Got Belichick!

Breaking News

The Patriots can still continue as kings of the AFC East without Tom Brady ... so says Eli Manning, who claims even with the G.O.A.T. in Tampa, New England is in great shape.

The Giants legend (and noted Patriots killer) made the bold statement this week in an interview with the NY Post, saying you can never count out a Bill Belichick-coached squad.

"I think they still have a very good team, a great defense, great coaches," Manning said.

"Obviously Tom was a very important part on their success over the years, but I think they have kind of a way and they have a system that Belichick has implemented there that I think will continue to find ways to have success."

Of course, Eli says things will be different ... he still ain't sure who will fill Tom's shoes in 2020 -- but he's still confident in The Hoodie nonetheless.

As for Tom's departure ... Eli says he was shocked to see Brady move, saying, "I guess you just kind of wonder what was the reasoning?"

"I don’t know if he felt unappreciated, or just wanted to try something different, but was surprised that this went down."

Eli says he thinks Tom will find success with his new squad next season ... but he's wondering just how much having no offseason due to coronavirus will affect the team.