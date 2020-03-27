LeBron James Gives Tour Of His Nike Shoe Vault On Air Max Day

Nike's billion-dollar man went all-out for Air Max Day -- LeBron James gave a tour of his massive shoe collection ... and of course, it's sick.

March 26 is a national holiday for sneakerheads ... because it's the anniversary of the release of the first Air Max shoe, which came out back in 1987.

In honor of the special day, King James opened up the doors to his shoe vault to show off his incredible collection.

And, you know it's special when LBJ can barely contain himself going through all his boxes of new, classic, and unreleased kicks.

From the 95 De Lo Mios to the 90 Flyease to the DLX Susan Missing Link to the Off-White collabs and many more, LeBron shows off his dope kicks and explains why he likes them all so much.

LBJ even teases some shoes he can't show off because they won't come out for a LONG time. The perks of being the face of the brand!!

Bron shows off his own signature LeBron 15s that pay homage to the Air Max style ... saying it's one of his favorite sneaks to date.