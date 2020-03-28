Ben Stein Braves Outdoors to Go Shopping During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ben Stein Braves the Outdoors ... For Grocery Run
3/28/2020 12:40 AM PT
Ben Stein braved the outdoors Friday to make a trek to the market ... and the image is gripping.
Ben's 75, so he's in the high-risk group. He looked frail as he hit up Pavillions supermarket in Los Angeles ... with an assist from a nurse.
The "Ferris Bueller" teacher walked slowly as he entered the store ... without protective gear.
It's a snapshot that tells a story of the frightening times we're in, where going to the grocery store becomes a scary proposition.
BTW ... in case you didn't know, Ben's had a storied career, from speechwriter for Presidents Nixon and Ford, to starring in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and "Win Ben Stein's Money."
4 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.