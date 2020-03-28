Brody Jenner Partners Up And Grocery Shops During Coronavirus Pandemic

Brody Jenner does not disappoint ... he's apparently self-quarantining with the help of a very attractive UCSB grad.

Brody and his UCSB alum made a food run Friday, ending up at Erewhon market in Los Angeles. They shopped, and then beat a hasty retreat in Brody's pickup.

Brody's been a busy dude. He was dating Josie Canseco, but that ended in October. Before that, he called it quits with Kaitlynn Carter after a year of "marriage." It actually was never a real marriage ... they had a ceremony in Indonesia, but never made it official.