Coronavius Kills First Member of a Royal Family

It's hardly worth saying at this point, but the coronavirus does not care if you're a royal or a pleb ... because the first member of a royal family has died from the virus.

Princess Maria Teresa, a member of the Bourbon-Parma Royal Family in Spain, died Friday at age 86. She had tested positive for the virus and her younger brother announced the news she died from COVID-19.

Spain has been rocked to its core by the coronavirus. 5,690 people have died from the virus ... with no end in sight. 832 people died in the last 24 hours alone.