Liam Hemsworth Still Surfing in Australia

Liam Hemsworth demonstrated a couple of things Saturday ... he's a crazy good surfer, and he's not afraid to catch those waves while others fear the coronavirus.

Check out Liam's surfing skills as he catches waves off Australia's Phillip Island. Aside from his ability to ride some gnarly waves all the way into shore ... he also practiced great social distancing. Hard not to, when you're the only one on a board.

He better get it in while he can, because on Monday many public areas in Australia will be closed, including public playgrounds, outside gyms and skateparks. Authorities have closed world-famous Bondi Beach after massive crowds made it dangerous.

It's unclear if the beach where Liam was surfing had been closed -- but he was hanging ten solo.