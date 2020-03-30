Celtics' Marcus Smart Cleared of COVID19, 'Corona Free!'

Here's some good news out of Boston ... Celtics star Marcus Smart says he was cleared of COVID-19!!

"Corona free as of two days ago!' Smart announced on his Twitter Sunday night.

Remember, Smart tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell also contracted the virus about 2 weeks ago -- forcing the league to postpone the season.

Well, after being quarantined since March 19, the 26-year-old is GOOD TO GO, saying he was cleared by the Massachusetts Department of Health!

"Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing the same for everyone that's been effected by this!"

"Stay safe and stay together - apart! Much love!'