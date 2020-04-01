Prince Charles is 'On the Other Side' of Coronavirus Illness

Play video content @ClarenceHouse

Prince Charles says his health is on the upswing as he battles the coronavirus -- and he's feeling well enough to give the UK his version of "keep calm and carry on."

The heir to the throne made a video address to his royal subjects, saying ... "Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation."

As we reported ... Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 last week. His wife, Camilla, tested negative. She, like Charles, is in the high-risk group. Camilla is 72.

The Prince of Wales is now reportedly out of self-isolation after 7 days in Scotland at the royal Balmoral estate. Seven days is the mandate by the UK's National Health Service. In the U.S., the standard quarantine period is 14 days.

Over 1,400 people have died from the virus in the UK and Prince Charles had a message for the families of the victims ... "My wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances."

He added, "Let us try and live with hope and with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."