Kanye West Satisfies Coronavirus Quarantine Cravings at McDonald's

Kanye West is venturing out for essential business -- as in, feeding himself ... and he satisfied his hunger with a Mickey D's run.

Yeezy headed out Thursday to a Golden Arches in Calabasas and picked up some fast-food and coffee. It's the first time we've seen the music and fashion mogul out and about since California went under a stay-at-home order.

Lucky for Kanye and McDonald's ... the shelter-in-place mandate allows residents to leave their homes for essential errands ... which, obviously, includes getting some grub.

Many smaller restaurants are closing up, but huge chains like McDonald's are weathering the pandemic by continuing to serve at drive-thru windows.

That's music to Kanye's ears ... who, apparently, shares a love for McDonald's with President Trump. Well, let's be real, Ye couldn't possibly love it as much as POTUS does.