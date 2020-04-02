Pop Smoke 911 Call, Total Chaos in Moments After Fatal Shooting

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Moments after Pop Smoke was shot someone called 911, but the only thing the dispatcher on the other end could hear was pandemonium and no one willing to provide details.

TMZ's obtained the 911 call made from the Hollywood Hills rental property where the rapper was shot and killed in February. The call began with commotion in the background and the 911 dispatcher continually asking, "Hello?"

Finally, someone desperately answered the dispatcher but offered little to no details. The dispatcher tried to find out if the shooter or shooters were still on the scene ... but the caller interrupted with, "I can't talk to you anymore?"

The dispatcher fired back, "Listen to me. I'm gonna tell you how to help this person."

TMZ broke the story ... the budding rapper was brutally gunned down at a house owned by 'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp.