Sportscaster Jim Hill Accused of Domestic Violence ... Hill Denies Allegations

Jim Hill -- the ex-NFL player turned L.A. sports broadcasting legend -- has been hit with a restraining order after his girlfriend accused him of domestic violence.

It's all spelled out in court papers obtained by TMZ Sports ... in which Lori Lee -- who describes herself as Hill's "domestic partner" -- claims Hill got violent with her during a March 14 incident at their L.A. home.

In the docs, Lee claims she confronted Hill about a luggage tag on his golf bag from the Bellagio Hotel in Vegas. Lee claims Hill had told her he had been visiting his sister in Texas -- but it seems he was caught in a lie.

Lee claims 73-year-old Hill began to act erratically and at one point, he grabbed his driver and "raised it into the air in a baseball stance" and yelled, "don't touch my f**cking golf bag!"

Lee claims she crouched into the fetal position in fear she was going to be hit -- but Jim never swung at her.

Instead, she got up and claims Hill used the club to pin her against the wall by her neck.

In the docs, Lee also claims Hill told her had thought he had COVID-19 after attending a recent Lakers game ... and during their argument, he stuck his tongue out and licked her face in an aggressive manner.

Lee claims she called the police and filed a report.

In the docs, Lee claims there is a history of violent behavior from Hill dating back to Spring 2019.

A judge granted a restraining order against Hill -- requiring him to move out of their home and stay at least 100 yards from Lee and her nephew, who also lives at the house.

A court date has been set for April 22 -- when Hill will be able to tell his side of the story in front of the judge.

Hill is a broadcasting legend in L.A. -- with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In fact, May 9 is "Jim Hill Day" in Los Angeles.

Back in the day, Hill was a stud football player -- who was a 1st-round pick in the 1968 NFL Draft. He went on to play cornerback for the Chargers, Packers and Browns before retiring following the 1975 season.

We reached out to Hill's station, CBS 2 in L.A. and we were told there is no comment at this time.