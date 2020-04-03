Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek Star In Kygo's New Music Video, 'I'll Wait'

Rob Gronkowski and his SI Swimsuit cover model GF Camille Kostek have taken things to the next level -- they're music video superstars!!

It's all for Kygo's new video, "I'll Wait" ... and it'll make you feel all warm inside.

Gronk and Camille offered up never before seen footage of their romantic vacations, shirtless breakfasts for the video ... it even features footage shot right after the Patriots tight end won the Super Bowl.

In true Gromille fashion ... there's a TON of dancing because as Camille says ... they're never not dancing.

As for the song, it's pretty serious stuff with lyrics like "I'll wait forever, that's what we said. 16th of September, lying in my bed. I'll wait forever, it's never too late, couple thousand miles is just a little space."

After watching the vid, it's no wonder Gronk likes retirement.