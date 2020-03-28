Post Malone Enlists Gronk, Manziel and MGK For Virtual Beer Pong Tourney

Exclusive

Post Malone is fighting coronavirus in the most Posty way possible -- he's rounding up his biggest celeb friends for a virtual beer pong tournament for the ages!!!

TMZ has learned ... the "Circles" singer teamed up with his good friend and fellow rapper, MIKE -- FKA Mike Stud -- to put on a huge Instagram Live event to raise money for COVID-19 relief, dubbed "The Ballina Cup."

We're told the bracket will include 16 teams ... with names like Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and his SI Swim model GF Camille Kostek, Johnny Manziel, Machine Gun Kelly, Kane Brown, MLB aces Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger and more slated to participate.

So, how did this come to be?? A lot of the participants organically got involved after being guests on MIKE's "Ya Never Know: You Know What I Mean?" podcast hosted by Notorious.

The tournament will take place over 8 days starting next week ... with 2 matchups per night (from the comfort of everyone's homes. Remember, social distancing!!)

The winning team will go home with a dope trophy, wrestling belts and chains to commemorate the victory.

There are no betting odds on the tourney just yet, but remember -- MIKE and Post won $50k on a game in the past, so you know they got skillz.

We're told all the participants will chip in their fair share of dough to help those battling the coronavirus pandemic ... so it's not all just for getting lit during quarantine.