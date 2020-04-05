Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Grocery Shop During Coronavirus Pandemic

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are here to show you how it's done when you venture out for some grub!!!

Demi and Max, the newly-minted couple who are self-quarantining, hit up Erewhon organic market in L.A. Saturday, and they were following recommendations from the top down -- when you venture out, protect yourself and others.

In case you've been under a rock -- which, in many ways we all have -- we're all supposed to act in public as if we have the disease because a mask and gloves can prevent others from contracting it.

Max, whose credits include "Young and the Restless" and "American Princess," gave us a peek into his and Demi's life this week, along with her trusted pooch, Batman.