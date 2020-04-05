Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley On Power Walk

If you forgot what it looks like when Hollywood titans meet up for chitchat, take a peek at this.

The likes of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw joined married couple Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley as they walked their Pacific Palisades neighborhood on the westside of L.A.

They meandered around the hood late afternoon for about an hour, and were yakking it up the whole time.

Hard to tell from the pic if they're properly social distancing -- 6 feet of separation, please.

L.A. has been a mixed bag when it comes to the stay-at-home order. Many beaches, hiking trails and open-air markets have been crowded this week, despite orders by the Mayor and the Governor.