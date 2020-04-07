Nike Turning Shoe Parts Into Face Shields To Fight Coronavirus

Breaking News

When Nike was handed the opportunity to get involved in the country's fight against coronavirus, there was only one way to respond -- just do it.

The Swoosh announced its factories are pivoting to make full-face shields and powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses to help healthcare workers in need.

Nike explained it's repurposing collar-padding from shoes, cords from apparel, like bags, and the plastic used to make the brand's signature Air soles to make the face shields.

... and we gotta admit, they look kinda cool, too.

“The full-face shields help protect healthcare workers’ faces and also help to prolong the length we can safely use a surgical or N95 mask," said Dr. Miko Enomoto, associate professor at the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine.

"Nike’s generous response to the COVID-19 crisis helps to instill an added layer of confidence and support for healthcare workers, that we can safely carry out the jobs we were born to do.”

As we previously reported ... New Balance also got into the mask-making production last week -- with hopes of making 100,000 a week.