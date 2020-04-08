Tiger Woods Sued By Golf Fan, Claims His Caddie Shoved, Injured Him

Breaking News

Tiger Woods is being sued by a fan who says he tried to take a selfie with the golf superstar ... but claims all he got was a big shove and some serious injuries.

A golf fan named Brian Borruso filed a lawsuit in Florida this week ... where he claims he was a spectator at the Valspar Gold tournament in Palm Harbor, FL in March 2018.

Borruso claims he was on the green at the 13th hole when Tiger hit a ball near where he was standing. As Woods approached his ball, Borruso says he saw the moment as an opportunity to get a selfie with Tiger.

However, as he tried to snap the shot, Borruso says Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, stepped in and "intentionally shoved" him ... pushing him back into other spectators, and injuring him.

As a result, Borruso's lawsuit claims he "suffered injury and damages" including "bodily and mental injury," "disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of ability to earn income, and aggravation of a previously existing condition."

Borruso says his injuries haven't gotten better ... and he is still feeling the effects of the alleged attack.

He never claims Tiger touched him, but cites USGA rules that state a golfer is responsible for his caddies actions ... and because of that, Woods should be held financially responsible.

As for why the fan took over 2 years to file the lawsuit ... his attorney says he waited to get a better understanding of just how serious his injuries were.

There's video of the alleged incident ... where LaCava is seemingly heard telling a fan to "back it up." LaCava is seen extending his arm as Tiger attempts to practice his swing ... but it's difficult to tell if Joe ever makes contact with anyone.