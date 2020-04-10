Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Furious at Rudy Gobert Over COVID-19, 'Unsalvageable'

Breaking News

Nothing ends a friendship faster than the coronavirus -- just ask Donovan Mitchell, who's reportedly unwilling to bury the hatchet with Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.

Of course, both Mitchell and Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 back in March -- which led to the NBA (and every other major sports org.) shutting down.

Now, the finger-pointing has begun -- and it seems Mitchell is blaming Gobert ... because The Athletic reports "Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken."

As the article points out, Mitchell and Gobert had been spending a lot of time together before they tested positive for COVID-19 and it's unclear who had the virus first.

But Mitchell is pissed at Gobert for not taking the safety precautions seriously -- especially when Rudy jokingly touched a bunch of microphones and recording devices in front of reporters in an effort to mock social distancing.

Jazz honchos are reportedly trying to get the two men to make up and move on -- but one solid source tells The Athletic, "It doesn't appear salvageable."

Yeesh.