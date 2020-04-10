Six Flags Sued Over Monthly Charges During COVID-19 Pandemic

Exclusive

Six Flags Theme Parks continues charging thousands of customers at full price, despite being closed ... so claims the angry customer who's now filed a lawsuit.

Shahriyar Rezai-Hariri is suing the SoCal-based theme park in a class-action lawsuit claiming Six Flags “made the baffling decision to keep charging all of its customers monthly membership fees while prohibiting access to Six Flags Magic Mountain” as the coronavirus spread across the world.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Rezai-Hariri says the park closed on March 13 but “unlike its competitors in the industry, [Six Flags] continued charging its thousands of customers monthly fees — at full price.” He also claims the company is able to keep charging customers "without their consent" because it has their credit and debit cards on file from when they initially bought the passes.

Rezai-Hariri is suing because he says it's unfair for Six Flags to deliberately bilk customers while its parks are closed. He's suing on behalf of all customers dealing with the continued monthly charges ... and claims damages will exceed $5 million.