Andrea Bocelli Performs 'Music for Hope' from Milan Cathedral

Andrea Bocelli is hoping his powerful voice can lift spirits around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and he's performing live from hard-hit Italy.

The world-renowned singer is in il Duomo di Milano -- that city's iconic cathedral -- for a concert that will be livestreamed. You can see it here, starting at 10 AM PT.

The Easter event, dubbed "Music for Hope," comes as the country around Bocelli is still reeling from an astounding number of COVID-19 cases. Italy and the United States have each suffered more than 20,000 deaths during the pandemic.

Bocelli will be accompanied by pianist Emanuele Vianelli -- but Bocelli says he's not viewing this is a typical performance. It's clearly more spiritual to him. As Bocelli put it, "It will not be an actual concert, but an occasion to pray together through music.”

He added, "It will be a sacred singing, because as we are taught, ‘those who sing pray twice’. It will be an invitation for everyone to join in the prayer."