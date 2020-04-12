Diddy Hosts Star-Studded IG Dance-a-Thon, Reunites with J Lo (& A-Rod)

Play video content

Diddy's virtual dance-a-thon for coronavirus relief is going swimmingly -- so much so, he ended up cutting a digital rug with his ex, Jennifer Lopez, and her current fiance, A-Rod.

The Bad Boy boss got his Team Love dance-a-thon fundraiser started on Sunday -- which is meant to raise money for healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight -- and he hosted a slew of celebs who hopped on briefly and boogied with Sean.

One of the most notable cameos came from a former flame of Diddy's ... J Lo logged in at one point and danced with her old boyfriend, all while sitting in the company of her current boo, Alex. It made for a sweet moment -- no awkwardness that we can sense.

Jen tells Diddy that A-Rod is his biggest fan, and is apparently always asking her to slap some of Diddy's old hits, especially the ones with Mase on them. Well, Diddy obliged that fix right then and there in person, and all three of them started to get down. Eventually, it was just Diddy and J Lo dancing -- all with Alex's blessing, we have to assume.

Megan Thee Stallion doing the Savage challenge on Diddy’s story is the best thing on the internet right now pic.twitter.com/5I6kFvRtrY — 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬 (@blkgirlsrelate) April 12, 2020 @blkgirlsrelate

Diddy put up all the deets for the fundraiser in an IG post, and he's got the link for donations up in his bio as well.

