Kate Beckinsale Holding Hands with 22-Year-Old Musician Goody Grace

Exclusive

Kate Beckinsale is proving she's got a type -- spry, strapping lads, 30 or younger -- and in this case, her new fella's on the younger end of the spectrum.

The actress was spotted out Sunday in Brentwood, where she was holding hands with Goody Grace ... a Canadian musician. Who also just happens to be 22. Heyo!!!

They seem pretty cozy here, and the PDA almost certainly signals dating. Also of note, Kate's newest boo thang follows a trend of her going after young dudes -- especially lately. We're talking, of course, about Pete Davidson and comedian Matt Rife ... both in their 20s.

Kate's also been romantic with Jack Whitehall, who's in his 30s. Kate, BTW, is a smoking hot 46.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Speaking of that, it's worth mentioning Kate seems to be doing what LOTS of older successful men often do ... date way below their respective age group.