Jamie Foxx and Kate Beckinsale Get Close at Fancy Party

Getty

Jamie Foxx couldn't keep his hands off Kate Beckinsale at a fancy party ... and the timing is interesting considering both are recently single.

Jamie and Kate looked pretty comfortable with each other Thursday night at Catch LA, dressed to the nines for a Golden Globe Ambassadors party in West Hollywood. Jamie's got his arm around Kate's lower back, and she's pushing right up against his body.

Getty

Sure, they did the thing where ya take a couple of pics with other friends, including Tyrese -- some call that cover -- but Kate and Jamie stayed close together, even in the group shots.

The cozy pics have some folks wondering if there's something brewing between Jamie and Kate. They certainly LOOK like they would make a great couple.

Getty

TMZ broke the story ... Kate is no longer married to Len Wiseman -- earlier this month a family law judge made their divorce official.