NASCAR's Kyle Larson Fired By Racing Team After N-Word Incident

4/14/2020 8:34 AM PT
The fallout continues ...

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been fired by his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, after using the n-word during an iRacing event.

"After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," the team said.

"As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization."

The statement continued, "As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take."

The 27-year-old dropped an n-bomb during a virtual race on Easter Sunday ... apparently not realizing his audio was streaming out to thousands of people on Twitch.

After crashing during Lap 6, Larson apparently had a difficult time communicating with other drivers and said -- "You can't hear me? Hey, n*****."

Larson apologized on Monday -- but sponsors (including McDonald's and Credit One Bank) dropped him anyway.

Larson -- who is half Japanese -- is a pretty damn good driver. He's been driving in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past 7 years and has won several major races including the 2020 Chili Bowl Nationals.

