Jamaican Bobsledder Sam Clayton Dies from COVID, Inspired 'Cool Runnings'

Sam Clayton, Jr. -- who was a part of the famous '88 Jamaican bobsled team that inspired the movie "Cool Runnings" -- has died after battling COVID-19.

He was only 58.

Clayton was NOT in the sled that crashed at the 1988 Winter Olympics -- but he was a key member of the team.

In fact, teammate Devon Harris told local outlets in Jamaica, Clayton was an "integral part" of the team.

"I am saddened by the news of the passing of my teammate Samuel Clayton," Harris said.

"Although he never made the Olympic team Sammy was an integral part of the Jamaica bobsled team."

"He was among the very first four selected to spearhead Jamaica's entrance into winter sports and the Winter Olympics."

"He was an amazing human being who will be sadly missed.

After his athletic career ended, Clayton got heavy into music -- and later became the sound engineer for the U.K. band Steel Pulse.

In fact, it was Steel Pulse that confirmed his death to the NY Times -- saying Clayton died on March 31 in Kingston from coronavirus.