WWE's Roman Reigns Reveals Wife Is Pregnant With Twins, Again!

Imagine having twins ... TWICE!!!

That's the reality for WWE superstar Roman Reigns who just revealed his wife Galina is pregnant with twins -- for the second time!

Roman and Galina already have 3 kids -- including a set of twin boys who were born in 2016.

But during an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Roman dropped the big news ... their fam is growing again in a big way!

"You have 3 kids?" the interviewer asked.

"3 with 2 in the oven," Roman answered ... "So, I'm looking to be a Papa Bear of 5! Breaking news! We haven't shared that."

First, CONGRATS!!!

Second, HOLY MOLY THAT'S A LOT OF KIDS!!!

By the way, the odds of having twins naturally is reportedly 1 in every 250 births -- so, in a way, they kinda hit the jackpot twice!

On the other hand, that's a LOT of poopy diapers.

No word on when the kids are due.

Worth noting ... Reigns notably pulled out of WrestleMania 36 just weeks before the April 4 event -- and even though it seemed the decision was based on his health due to prior bouts with leukemia, it now seems the pregnancy may have also played a role.

"You don't know the whole story," Reigns said in a video posted on March 30 ... "All you know is what you think, 'Oh well his health' and this and that, but you don't know what else is going on in my life."