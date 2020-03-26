Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns

Breaking News

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has reportedly pulled out of Wrestlemania 36 -- and it's all over serious health concerns connected to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old was supposed to wrestle Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship during the April 4 and 5th event -- but due to his recent cancer battle, he ultimately decided it was too risky, according to ProWrestlingSheet.

Reigns told WWE he's immunocompromised from the cancer fight -- and didn't feel comfortable performing with the looming threat of COVID-19.

FYI, Reigns -- real name Leati "Joe" Anoaʻi -- was first diagnosed with leukemia back in 2007 and beat it. But it reared its ugly head again in 2018.

Reigns returned to WWE in early 2019 and he's been on fire ever since.

WWE has taken drastic measures to protect the wrestlers at Wrestlemania -- which will take place April 4 and 5 at the WWE Performance Center in Florida without fans in the building.