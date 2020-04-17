Twitch Threatened with Lawsuit Over Streaming of Teddy Riley Concert

Exclusive

Twitch and Amazon have just been accused of intentionally and maliciously screwing with Omnis and Teddy Riley.

Jeff Bezos' companies -- yes, Amazon owns Twitch too -- are accused of blatantly ripping off Teddy's streamed concert April 2 on the Omnis internet platform by taking the entire event and putting it on Twitch.

The folks at Omnis have fired off a cease-and-desist letter to the Twitch folks, demanding they put a quick stop to the whole stealing thing.

According to the letter, obtained by TMZ ... "We further understand that Twitch and its affiliated companies, including Amazon.com, Inc., were fully aware of [Omnis'] rights in the Program at the time it was streamed, and that its infringement ... may have been intentional and in malicious disregard of [Omnis'] streaming platform.