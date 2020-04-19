Coronavirus Fallout Puts Elderly Cat-Scratch Victim At Risk

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic runs far and wide, and one woman is beside herself with anger and frustration because she's at risk for coming down with rabies and can't get help.

Check out this video ... she says a cat scratched her and she's trying to get a tetanus shot ... typically to prevent rabies.

She says she went to UCLA and they told her to go to a nearby Urgent Care, which they said was open. She followed instructions, but when she arrived at Urgent Care at 4:30 PM Saturday no one was in sight, despite a sign saying they were open until 6.