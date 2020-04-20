Russian Swimmer Yuliya Efimova 'Swims' On Kitchen Counter In Crazy Home Workout

Play video content Breaking News

Team Russia swimmer Yuliya Efimova can't get to a pool due to COVID-19 -- so she went "swimming" on her kitchen counter.

The 28-year-old used a mat to cushion her thighs -- and then engaged her core in a big way to bust out an imaginary swim workout while her quarantine partner held her feet.

There is some controversy here -- Yuliya (who also goes by Julia Evimova) -- has a history of testing positive for banned substances.

In fact, she was banned from competing at the 2016 Olympic Games due to the Russian doping scandal -- but the ban was overturned.