Russian Swimmer Yuliya Efimova 'Swims' On Kitchen Counter In Crazy Home Workout

Russian Swimmer Yuliya Efimova 'Swims' On Kitchen Counter In Crazy Home Quarantine Workout!!!
4/20/2020 6:19 AM PT
Yo, THIS IS INSANE!!!
Team Russia swimmer Yuliya Efimova can't get to a pool due to COVID-19 -- so she went "swimming" on her kitchen counter.
DO YOUR ABS HURT FROM WATCHING THIS YET?!
The 28-year-old used a mat to cushion her thighs -- and then engaged her core in a big way to bust out an imaginary swim workout while her quarantine partner held her feet.
That's super impressive!
There is some controversy here -- Yuliya (who also goes by Julia Evimova) -- has a history of testing positive for banned substances.
In fact, she was banned from competing at the 2016 Olympic Games due to the Russian doping scandal -- but the ban was overturned.
Still, people in the swim community view her as a cheater -- including Scottish swimmer Michael Jamieson who noticed her "swim" video was blowing up and wrote ... "2million views for a dope cheat, gtf."
