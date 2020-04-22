Kawhi Leonard Loses Copyright Lawsuit With Nike Over 'Klaw' Logo

Breaking News

It doesn't happen often, but Kawhi Leonard has been defeated -- the NBA superstar just lost his copyright battle with Nike over the "Klaw" logo.

Remember, the LA Clippers guard -- a Nike athlete from 2011-2018 -- claimed he got a cease and desist in 2018 from Swoosh execs who said they owned the copyright to his "Claw Design" ... forbidding Leonard from using it elsewhere.

In his lawsuit, filed in the heart of the 2019 NBA playoffs, Kawhi claimed he came up with the design in college back in 2011 ... and since he created the logo, he should have the rights to it.

But, a judge just blocked Leonard's attempt on Wednesday ... ruling Nike's design is an "independent piece of intellectual property" put together by its team of designers and it is distinct from Leonard's early sketch of the idea ... meaning, KL doesn't own it. So, the judge dismissed KL's complaint.

Leonard's attorney Peter Ginsberg addressed the outcome on Wednesday, saying "Kawhi put his heart and soul into that design so we are obviously disappointed the judge ruled the logo belongs to Nike and not Kawhi," according to The Oregonian.