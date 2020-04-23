Marshawn Lynch Gives Out Beast Mode Masks In Oakland to Smash COVID-19
4/23/2020 10:36 AM PT
Marshawn Lynch is going full BEAST MODE on coronavirus -- riding through Oakland on a cart to hand out masks to people who need 'em!!
The NFL running back slowly made his way through his hometown -- on his birthday!! -- Wednesday ... spreading a bit of safety around Lake Merritt.
Lynch even dropped a Beast Mode business card with every mask -- adding a bit of that signature Marshawn flair.
Real love from @MoneyLynch 🙏🏾 handing out masks #COVID19 😷 pic.twitter.com/kcZsIeUf7y— KEN✨ (@Kenmeezy) April 22, 2020 @Kenmeezy
"Marshawn out here for the people, man!" the Twitter user who captured the awesome moment said in his video.
But, it's not just a one-time thing for Lynch -- the running back has been spotted taking masks to local hospitals and food banks all week!!
Lynch is heavily involved with the community in Oakland -- so this shouldn't be a surprise. Still, very cool to see.
