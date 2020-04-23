Gardner Minshew's NFL Draft Throwback, Shirtless and Short Jorts!

Breaking News

There was no fancy tailored suit for Gardner Minshew when he was drafted back in 2019 -- HE ROCKED JORTS, BABY!!

The Jacksonville Jaguars QB shared a behind-the-scenes pic from the moment he received that fateful call ... and yeah, the fashion is right on brand!

Topless? Check. Shades? Check. Skin-tight cutoff jean shorts? YOU KNOW THIS!!!

"One of the best days and calls ever!," Minshew tweeted out with the pic ... "Good luck to everyone hoping to get their name called!"

Of course, the Jags took Minshew with the 178th pick -- and he's become a fan favorite for his signature fashion sense (plus, he's not a bad QB either!).

Minshew went on to raise hell in 14 games this past season ... throwing for 21 TDs and 3,200 yards and winning some impressive games as a rookie.

"It doesn’t matter when you get picked. Just enjoy your dream coming true!"

Minshew ain't the only NFL QB to rock the shorts on Draft Day -- Brett Favre wore some back in the day ... and still hasn't lived it down!

In honor of Brett Favre's 44th birthday today, we give you --- Draft Day JORTS!! -> pic.twitter.com/4m295GTzV5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 10, 2013 @ESPNNFL