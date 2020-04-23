NFL Draft Guru Todd McShay Diagnosed With COVID-19, Won't Work Draft

Breaking News

The NFL draft will be without one if its staples this week ... ESPN star Todd McShay says he has COVID-19 and will not be able to participate in the TV coverage while he recovers.

"I'm so sorry to tell you I won't be working the NFL Draft this year," McShay says ... "I just want to say I miss you all."

Todd -- who's worked ESPN's annual draft coverage for YEARS -- appeared to be in good spirits while making the announcement Thursday, vowing to be back soon.

In fact, the 43-year-old was feeling so good ... he even took a jab at his fellow ESPN draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr.!!!

"I'll be watching and I hope you will be too," McShay says. "I also hope [Trey] Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep Kiper in line!"

