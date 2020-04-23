NFL Draft Guru Todd McShay Diagnosed With COVID-19, Won't Work Draft

The NFL draft will be without one if its staples this week ... ESPN star Todd McShay says he has COVID-19 and will not be able to participate in the TV coverage while he recovers.

"I'm so sorry to tell you I won't be working the NFL Draft this year," McShay says ... "I just want to say I miss you all."

Todd -- who's worked ESPN's annual draft coverage for YEARS -- appeared to be in good spirits while making the announcement Thursday, vowing to be back soon.

In fact, the 43-year-old was feeling so good ... he even took a jab at his fellow ESPN draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr.!!!

"I'll be watching and I hope you will be too," McShay says. "I also hope [Trey] Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep Kiper in line!"

BOOOOM!!!

In all seriousness, get better soon, Todd. The draft won't be the same without ya!!

