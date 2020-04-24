Pablo Escobar's Family Co. Sues Former Exec Over Money, Passwords

Exclusive

Don't mess with Pablo Escobar ... or the late drug lord's family, which is accusing a former exec of hijacking the Escobar YouTube channel, and trying to extort them.

Escobar Inc. is suing Daniel Reitberg, a former chief operating officer of the company, claiming the guy siphoned money out of the Escobars and is now holding their YouTube channel hostage.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, the company claims Reitberg quit last month, but not before raiding the corporate accounts and changing the password to the company's YouTube channel ... cutting off their access.

The company -- which once wanted to partner up with a famous L.A. "gringo" -- claims Reitberg set up corporate bank accounts for the purpose of collecting payments for Escobar merch sold on the YouTube channel ... which it says has generated more than $1 million in sales.

Escobar Inc. also claims Reitberg has made off with thousands of dollars and refuses to surrender the channel. They claim he's holding it ransom ... as a means to extort significant sums of money from the company. The company claims it has tried but failed to reason with him.