Shaquille O'Neal Hosts Virtual DJ Set, Gronk And Saquon Barkley Join In!

The world's BIGGEST DJ kept the party going during quarantine on Thursday ... with Shaquille O'Neal hosting a virtual DJ sesh from his house ... and he had some major guests tuning in!!

The 7'1" NBA legend -- AKA DJ Diesel -- put his skills on the 1s and 2s to the test for his 16 million followers ... playing a set that'll distract everyone from the coronavirus.

The best part?? Shaq interacted with some huge names who stopped by his stream -- from Rob Gronkowski to Meghan Trainor to DJ D-Nice to Saquon Barkley.

As for the set ... Diesel's got a wide range of songs in his lineup ... including some classics Snoop Dogg, Roddy Ricch and OutKast.

But, Shaq wasn't just standing around cranking out hits ... he was straight-up GETTING it behind his table and working up a sweat!!

Gronk added a bit of entertainment as well ... jumping on a trampoline in the middle of his living room!!