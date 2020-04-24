Tom Brady Roasted By Rich Eisen, You're In The Wrong House, Bro!

4/24/2020 8:04 AM PT
The NFL's Draft-A-Thon was more like The Roast of Tom Brady on Thursday ... with the Tampa Bay QB getting all the jokes about his recent goof-up.

We broke the story ... TB12 accidentally entered the wrong house recently when trying to visit his coach, Byron Leftwich. The shocked homeowner could barely believe his eyes when he realized it was Tom Frickin' Brady.

Brady's buddies won't let him live the hilarious mistake down during the league's COVID-19 charity event ... 'cause the NFL Network's Rich Eisen made sure to hit him with a friendly jab about it after Brady tried to rip Russell Wilson for being in his car during the event.

"Tom's in the wrong house," Eisen said. "Tom strolled into the wrong house."

HAAAAAAAAA, good one, Rich Eisen.

Brady hit back with a joke of his own ... saying, "They got Wi-Fi, so I'm cool."

The whole clip is legitimately hilarious ... with Russ dogging Brady for having a zebra-striped chair, Kevin Hart roasting Deion Sanders for looking like Bill Russell, and more.

But remember, Brady ... knock first.

